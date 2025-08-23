Viral video: Ghaziabad woman slapped multiple times over feeding stray dogs

A Ghaziabad woman was allegedly assaulted for feeding dogs near her apartment on Friday. The incident was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

The woman, Yashika Shukla, was allegedly assaulted and slapped eight times in around 40 seconds by a man for feeding stray dogs in a Ghaziabad complex.

According to Surbhi Rawat, president at People for Animals, the incident was reported from Brahmaputra Enclave, Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad.

The accused, Kamal Khanna, Surbhi said, was seen acting like a thug, intimidating a lone woman at night with his domineering behaviour.

“This vile man crossed all limits of humanity. The poor woman was quietly feeding hungry stray animals at a street corner when Kamal Khanna approached and started harassing her. When a street dog barked to protect the woman, Kamal Khanna, in a fit of rage, repeatedly slapped her,” she wrote in her X post.

Advertisement

In the viral video, Kamal can be seen approaching Yashika, who is seen stepping backwards, and trying to slap her. The woman then asks the person behind the camera to record the incident, to which the man replies, “Yes, record this.”

Kamal, however, claimed that the woman had hit him first.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the police registered a case and took the man, identified as Kamal Khanna, into custody, NDTV reported.

The incident came hours after the Supreme Court modified its order on stray dogs, ruling that canines picked up under its August 11 order must be released after sterilisation and immunisation, with the exception of those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.