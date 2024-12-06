A viral video of a Reticulated Python floating in flooded streets of Thailand has gained 11.7 million views. The snake, bloated from eating a dog, has sparked various reactions on social media, with some users reconsidering their travel plans due to the alarming wildlife presence.

Amid the widespread destruction caused by floods triggered by torrential rains in Thailand, one video from the country has caught the attention of social media users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The terrifying viral video shows a huge snake, which the social media says is a Reticulated Python, bobbing in the middle of a flooded street in Thailand.

The Reticulated Python is the world's longest snake species — native to Southeast Asia. They are known for their impressive size —which can reach lengths of over 30 ft. —found in countries like Indonesia, Philippines and parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, the python with a bloated stomach can be seen floating in the water. According to media reports, it had eaten a dog earlier, which caused the bloating.

Watch viral video here:

With over 11.7 million views, the video has gone viral on X. Some netizens were in disbelief over the size of the snake, while other believed that the giant python was dead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several users also shared that the video made them drop Thailand from their travel bucket list.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Just removed Thailand from my bucket list," a user commented.

“Flooding plus wildlife like this makes the crisis in Thailand worse," added another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Snakes are not my thing," said a user afraid of snakes.

“Oh HELL no! Bye bye," added another user.

Another user's father pointed out that in Thailand, one can encounter several “unexpected snakes". “Sent this video to dad in the WhatsApp chat and he said not the first unexpected snake you’ll encounter in Thailand funny but rude." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user said, the snake “looks dead and bloated. That is why it isn’t moving from the spot."

“Is it stuck? It’s moving a lot but going nowhere," added another.

“I suspect the giant snake is stuck in a drain opening," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“My surprise look when I noticed he already swallowed something - hopefully not a human being," said a user.