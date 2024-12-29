It is wedding season, and Indian weddings are often full of humour and Bollywood-style drama. In a latest such video, a groom's girlfriend arrives on stage when he is putting garland over the bride. What happens next is funny as well as shocking.

The video, which has gone viral, showed that as the groom was putting the garland, his alleged girlfriend arrived on stage and kicked him.

The groom fell some distance away. The girlfriend then picked him up and then a heated argument started between them.

Netizens had a humorous take on the incident.

"Just because of this fear I'm not getting married," a user wrote in Hindi.

"Madam has massaged this brother nicely," another wrote.

Some others said that the girl was right in doing so with the groom.

"That's how it should be with cheaters," a user said.

"It doesn't matter, whatever happened in the past, take something and move on, brother," another wrote.

A similar incident had surfaced a few days ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur when a groom’s girlfriend arrived unexpectedly from Kerala, disrupting the proceedings. The bride was about to consent to the marriage by saying “Kabul Hai", but the groom's girlfriend arrived and stunned the gathering.

The girlfriend then revealed that she had been in a relationship with the groom, Dilbahar, for the past seven years. She also claimed that he had made her go through an abortion. She said she had filed a complaint against him at a police station in Kerala on 30 November.

She even went ahead and showed a photograph of herself and Dilbahar to everyone.

Initially, Dilbahar denied the allegations. But later he confessed to the police that he was in a relationship with the woman from Kerala. Reports state that currently both families are discussing a compromise.