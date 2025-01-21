As Mahakumbh is in full gear, a video showcasing a girl harassing Ramesh Kumar Manjhi popularly known as ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ has gone viral. The girl's misbehaviour has caught social media attention. In the video clip, the girl can be seen arguing with the aged Baba. The seer seems helpless as the crowd jumps in support of the girl.

Know Kaante Wale Baba The caption to the viral post states, “This is Ramesh Kumar Manjhi also known as Kaante Wale Baba. He is from ST community.” According to the description, it has been a custom for Kaante Wale Baba to visit Kumbh Mela every time.

As a mark of devotion and a testament to his spirituality, he lies down on thorns. “Maybe it is for penance or maybe to show his faith in Bhagwan or maybe to show his capacity of tolerating such physical & mental pain,” the post adds. According to the post, the seer does not ask for money, devotees offer and donate in cash and kind at their own will.

The woman's behaviour with the seer drew backlash from netizens, who called out police action against the assaulter. The viral post garnered 64.9 thousand views, 2.6 thousand likes and several comments. The woman can be seen charging at the Baba in the name of ‘moh maya.’ She accuses him of greed for money and asks for coins that she will convert to notes. The seer looked in despair while others in the crowd chime the same tone and support the woman.

‘New low everyday’ Social media strongly reacted to this post as one user stated, “Proves my point that Reeliyas & YouTubers should be kept away from our Dharmic events.” While some user demanded police action against the abusive lady, another user remarked, “New low everyday.” A third user wrote, “I am just waiting to see her face the KARMA. Karma never leaves anyone.”