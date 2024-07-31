Viral Video: Girl in Shimla makes reel of street fight, gets slammed, ‘Pathetic’

An influencer is facing backlash on social media for creating an video during a street fight. Nikhil Saini, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared a 20-second video of the influencer, urging authorities to take action and safeguard public spaces.

The video showed a group of people involved in a violent fight, pulling each other’s hair. It apparently took place at The Ridge in Himachal Pradesh’s summer capital. The Ridge is a popular open space known for hosting various cultural events.

“Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made,” Saini wrote.

Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made.



A viral video on internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight ! Instead of stopping it they use it to make… pic.twitter.com/K0XvvwuJ8H — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 26, 2024

“A viral video on internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight ! Instead of stopping it they use it to make content . Requesting the local administration to place strict laws against such people and protect our public places,” he added.

Several social media users react to Saini’s post. Many of them are unhappy about the video.

“These iconic spots deserves respect and preservation. At least, a homeguard or police personnel should be stationed there to manage and prevent such misuse,” reacted one user.

“This is so insensitive & inhumane. Pathetic. Unfortunately nothing can be done to such people in Law,” wrote another.

“The government has made HP police handicapped to let hooglians create nuisance in the State. Ridge Shimla is just an example, in every tourist destination in HP these people are creating trouble and our CM says they are our guests and treat them softly,” blasted another.

She is ‘whistle blower’ There was one user who had a different view about the influencer: “She is pointing out lawlessness in the ridge culprits must be punished she is whistle blower.”

Also Read | Virat Video: Man faces online fury after he is found driving with toddler in lap

There are some users who find the video funny.

“This is so funny. Sorry I know I shouldn’t be laughing but…” wrote one user while another wrote, “maza toh aya isse dekh ke (She’s funny for sure).