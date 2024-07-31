Viral Video: Girl in Shimla makes reel of street fight, gets slammed, ‘Pathetic’

An influencer is facing backlash on social media for creating an video during a street fight in Shimla.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated31 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
‘Pathetic’: Girl in Shimla makes reel of street fight, gets slammed
‘Pathetic’: Girl in Shimla makes reel of street fight, gets slammed(Screengrabs from X/@iNikhilsaini)

An influencer is facing backlash on social media for creating an video during a street fight. Nikhil Saini, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared a 20-second video of the influencer, urging authorities to take action and safeguard public spaces.

The video showed a group of people involved in a violent fight, pulling each other’s hair. It apparently took place at The Ridge in Himachal Pradesh’s summer capital. The Ridge is a popular open space known for hosting various cultural events.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: Video shows water flooding Rau IAS coaching center | Watch

“Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made,” Saini wrote.

“A viral video on internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight ! Instead of stopping it they use it to make content . Requesting the local administration to place strict laws against such people and protect our public places,” he added.

Several social media users react to Saini’s post. Many of them are unhappy about the video.

Also Read | Pakistani woman throws ‘Divorce Mubarak’ party, dances to celebrate | Watch

“These iconic spots deserves respect and preservation. At least, a homeguard or police personnel should be stationed there to manage and prevent such misuse,” reacted one user.

“This is so insensitive & inhumane. Pathetic. Unfortunately nothing can be done to such people in Law,” wrote another.

“The government has made HP police handicapped to let hooglians create nuisance in the State. Ridge Shimla is just an example, in every tourist destination in HP these people are creating trouble and our CM says they are our guests and treat them softly,” blasted another.

She is ‘whistle blower’

There was one user who had a different view about the influencer: “She is pointing out lawlessness in the ridge culprits must be punished she is whistle blower.”

Also Read | Virat Video: Man faces online fury after he is found driving with toddler in lap

There are some users who find the video funny.

“This is so funny. Sorry I know I shouldn’t be laughing but…” wrote one user while another wrote, “maza toh aya isse dekh ke (She’s funny for sure).

Meanwhile, the high interest for “Viral Video” on Google is showing up:

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral Video: Girl in Shimla makes reel of street fight, gets slammed, ‘Pathetic’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    239.00
    02:08 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.35 (2.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.75
    02:08 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -2.25 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    165.00
    02:08 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.95 (0.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    151.60
    02:08 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.5 (4.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Inox Wind

    188.45
    02:05 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    12.9 (7.35%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,706.00
    02:04 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    183.25 (7.26%)

    Kfin Technologies

    881.05
    02:05 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (7.26%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,014.70
    02:05 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    66.95 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue