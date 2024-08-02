Viral Video: Girl sells vegetables the Bollywood way, dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan song | Watch

  • With around 234,000 followers on Instagram, Anjana Tamang has earned widespread fame for her unique approach to selling vegetables.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Viral Video: Nepali vegetable vendor Anjana Tamang's videos, often shared on Instagram, highlight her flair for entertainment.
Viral Video: Nepali vegetable vendor Anjana Tamang’s videos, often shared on Instagram, highlight her flair for entertainment.

A Nepali vegetable vendor's Instagram reel of selling vegetables in a unique way, while tuning to the Chaleya song from Shah Rukh Khan's famous Bollywood movie Jawaan, has gone viral. In the video, Anjana Tamang is accompanied by supposedly her pet dog, as she sports a black kurta and sells vegetables.

Also Read | Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake jolts Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti

Grooving with a cabbage leaf in her hand, Tamang continued to sync with the lyrics of the song, swaying her hands to the tune.

Her charming demeanour and savvy social media presence have propelled her to online stardom. With around 234,000 followers on Instagram, Tamang has earned widespread fame for her unique approach to selling vegetables.

Also Read | Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result LIVE updates: Result to be OUT soon

Contrary to traditional vendors who are usually seen hawking their wares, Tamang elegantly sits at her stall, accompanied by her pet dog, while effortlessly marketing her stock for the day. Her videos, often shared on Instagram, highlight her flair for entertainment.

Anjana Tamang's video gains widespread admiration

The video received widespread comments from Instagrammers all over, as several users posted comments of admiration.

Also Read | JMI opens admissions for distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in

While some users suggested that Anjana Tamang could pursue a career in acting instead of her current profession, others have openly expressed their admiration for the Nepali vegetable seller.

 

“Is this a profession or ?” commented one user, doubting Anjana Tamang's real profession, given her ability to engage the audience with her reels.

Tamang's profile has several other videos that showcase her trying out shoes and different clothes.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:24 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral Video: Girl sells vegetables the Bollywood way, dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan song | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.30
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-2.91%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.10
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.05 (-2.59%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.25
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.5 (-1.39%)

    Tata Motors

    1,097.70
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -46.9 (-4.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    02:58 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.65
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.1 (8.69%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    117.00
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.6 (6.95%)

    One 97 Communications

    528.65
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    31.45 (6.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue