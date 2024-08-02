A Nepali vegetable vendor's Instagram reel of selling vegetables in a unique way, while tuning to the Chaleya song from Shah Rukh Khan's famous Bollywood movie Jawaan, has gone viral. In the video, Anjana Tamang is accompanied by supposedly her pet dog, as she sports a black kurta and sells vegetables. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grooving with a cabbage leaf in her hand, Tamang continued to sync with the lyrics of the song, swaying her hands to the tune.

Her charming demeanour and savvy social media presence have propelled her to online stardom. With around 234,000 followers on Instagram, Tamang has earned widespread fame for her unique approach to selling vegetables.

Contrary to traditional vendors who are usually seen hawking their wares, Tamang elegantly sits at her stall, accompanied by her pet dog, while effortlessly marketing her stock for the day. Her videos, often shared on Instagram, highlight her flair for entertainment.

Anjana Tamang's video gains widespread admiration The video received widespread comments from Instagrammers all over, as several users posted comments of admiration.

While some users suggested that Anjana Tamang could pursue a career in acting instead of her current profession, others have openly expressed their admiration for the Nepali vegetable seller.

“Is this a profession or ?" commented one user, doubting Anjana Tamang's real profession, given her ability to engage the audience with her reels.