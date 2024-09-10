Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral video: Girl students seen drinking beer at govt school in Chhattisgarh; probe on

Viral video: Girl students seen drinking beer at govt school in Chhattisgarh; probe on

Livemint

Teenage girls were filmed drinking beer in a Chhattisgarh school, sparking an investigation. Officials reported the incident occurred during a birthday party, and a committee has been formed to gather statements.

Video Surfaces of Girls Drinking Beer at Chhattisgarh Government School

Curious teenagers landed in trouble after they were caught drinking at a government school in Chhattisgarh. A video of a group of girl students drinking beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has surfaced on social media. The video has prompted the education authorities to launch a probe.

The purported video was from the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhatchaura village in the Masturi area and was shot on July 29, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

In the video that went viral on social media, the girls could be seen drinking beer and soft drinks, PTI reported quoting TR Sahu, District Education Officer (DEO) of Bilaspur.

Sahu told PTI that three-member committee has been constituted to probe the alleged incident. The team has recorded the statements of concerned students and teachers on Monday, he said.

Sahu also told PTI that the students informed the probe team that they had waved beer bottles for fun while making videos but did not consume the drink.

"Action will be taken against the principal and the head of the institution to ensure that such incidents don't recur in schools. Besides, notices will be sent to the parents of the girls involved," the official said.

According to PTI report, citing official sources, some girls celebrated their classmate's birthday inside a classroom on July 29, and they allegedly consumed beer during the party.

One of the students later shared the videos and photographs on social media.

