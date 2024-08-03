Google is not only world's leading tech company, but also a firm known to provide exceptional food to its employees. In a recent post, a Google employee showcased the diverse range of dishes available to staff via her Instagram channel which has gone viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, a Google employee, known by her Instagram name parleenranhotra, shared a variety of dishes available to staff including vermicelli noodles, lachha paratha, mutton shami kebabs and extra toppings.

She begin her video by saying, "What I eat as a Google employee lunch edition."

Following this, she head to the firm's canteen, takes a plate, a fork and a spoon. She begins with adding cucumber slices to her plate, followed by 'plate of the day' – chicken ramen.

After this, she proceeds and fills her plate with vermicelli noodles, lachha paratha, mutton shami kebabs and extra toppings. She ends up in the beverage section showing a fridge stocked with water bottles and soft drinks from various brands.

She had a mini jar cake and three scoops of Italian chocolate gelatin for the dessert.

Here's the viral video:

The video has garnered 110,176 likes till now and going strong.

Here are few comments: One wrote, "Google wants me to be in my best shape that's why they are not hiring me," while another chimed in with, "Tell Google I'm ready to give an interview now."

Someone jokingly wrote, “Ek bhi chutti nahi lungi hire karlo mujhe google (I will not take a single leave, hire me Google)."

Another shared, “I might seem okay but deep down I just want to work at Google."

"Thank God I am not in Google otherwise I would have been size XXL for sure," another funny comment read.