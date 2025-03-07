A video of a groom went viral on social media platforms as he presented a PPT in front of the crowd as his wedding speech. Rahul Bhagtani shared his wedding speech video on the social media platform Instagram on Friday, March 7.

“My wife thought my wedding speech would be romantic… but turns out, it was a full-on roast session! 🔥😂 ‘Before marriage: Soap, water & Nivea cream. After marriage: A 10-step skincare routine’,” said Rahul Bhagtani, sharing the video on Instagram.

What was in the wedding PPT? Rahul Bhagtani, in his viral PPT wedding speech, showed the guests and the people on social media some slides, which turned out to be a roasting session on how his life changed after meeting his wife, who is a dermatologist.

“So I would like to say a few before I spend my 40 years listening. You look so beautiful today Pooja, lucky to call you my wife soon and being married to a Dermat has a lot of advantages,” he said, according to the video.

Focusing on the first slide of the groom's presentation, Bhagtani showed a photo of a single small size box of face cream and said that it was his skincare routine before meeting his wife.

“This was my skincare routine before I met Pooja,” he said, and he asked people who might be wondering how a single can of face cream can improve someone's face.

Later, he revealed in the second slide a rack full of skincare essentials stacked up and said that was the secret behind his “glowing skin”. He cited the daily use of facewash, cream, lip balm, sunscreen, moisturizer, hand cream, body cream, etc., as a change which his bride brought into his daily habits.

Netizens React Some people on social media commented on his post, appreciating his efforts, while others critiqued him for putting up a PPT and opening private things in front of social media.

“If he ain't like this. I'm walking out of my reception,” said Pooja, appreciating the groom's effort and the roasting element in the presentation, responding to Bhagtani's post on Instagram.

Others joked about the groom working in a consulting job field which prompted him to make a PPT for his wife. “Bhai consulting me kaam karta ai kya? Idhar bhi PPT khol diya.”

A few people were also waiting for the groom to post more videos from the speech, and one of them, a social media account called Dermpro In, said, “Now I'm convinced to marry an engineer. What an unexpected roast! Waiting for part-3.”

A few people also critiqued the groom's efforts, and one of them was Deepthi Vaz, who said, “You're a total RED flag mate.. even if she does this to you on skincare routine, you keep it private not open up your laundry in front of people.. you are just insulting her.”