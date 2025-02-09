Viral video | Groom walks through traffic to chase his ‘Barat’, netizen says ‘Bhai ruko scooty leke aa raha hu’

A viral video of a groom chasing his own ‘Barat’ has left netizens in splits. The video showed the groom walking through the traffic to catch his own Barat. As the man struggled to make way amid huge traffic jam, his siblings helped him to reach the wedding venue faster.

The video was shared by Instagram user Shaurya Dawar few days ago and has garnered nearly one lakh likes and thousands of comments. In one portion of the video, he can be seen requesting a motorist to take back his vehicle so that he can cross the road.

“You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you, “Bro, stay single it’s safer,” the user captioned his post.

Netizens react to the video The video garnered hilarious reactions on social media. While many highlighted towards traffic woes in metro cities, a few others offered help.

“Ji wo baraat aur barati time pr hain bss Dulha evening walk krk ata hi hoga [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Dulhe k papa be like... zuban di h ladki valo ko 8 bje pohoch jaunga koi (Dulha)aae ya na aae [sic]”

“Jis barat ki wajah se jam laga h uska dhoohla jam me fasa h [sic]”

“Punctuality of groom's dad is above all.. Taught his son lifetime lesson [sic]”

“Aisa chill dulha toh main bhi deserve krti hun [sic]”

“Bhai aap v parking mein doston ke pass chale gaye the kya [sic]”

“Ufff Ye 10000 steps pure karne ki aadat [sic]”

“Public in the traffic wondering barat aage kyu nahi jari, Bhai dulha aaye to barat hall Mai entry karegi , pehli shadi hogi jaha ladkiwale ghabraye nahi honge , to see barat without dulha [sic]”

“Strong, independent Dulha [sic]”