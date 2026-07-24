Viral video: Gujarat man films neck-deep water outside Valsad society as overnight rain turns lanes to ‘river’

A Gujarat man is in the spotlight since he shared a video on social media showing him submerged in neck-deep water in front of his housing society in Valsad. After overnight rainfall, the premises around Akshardham Residency were inundated which created a canal like view of the streets and lanes.

The Instagram reel shared on 23 July has gone viral, which shows Bandhan Bank employee alone in the waterlogged street in front of his society. Despite the dire scene, the unfazed man can be seen playfully filming the situation in the morning hours, around 7:00 AM. This video has amassed over 31 lakh likes are several comments in less than 24-hour period.

In the clip, he can be heard saying in Hindi, “This is my society, guys." He added, “We have just inaugurated a new river in our society.”

Watch viral video here:

According to Hindustan Times report, the man named Shivam Singh is a Bandhan Bank employee who was forced to take a day off from work due to the intense water level. As per the report, the plight of the residents of the society were not limited to severe waterlogging, two days of power cut accompanied the crisis.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “We can't seem to protest enough!! When is our country going to become better?! And start treating us like the civilised people that we are and are supposed to be treated like!!?? I am feeling extremely unhappy and helpless watching this dangerous scene.”

Another user remarked, “Sea view villa.”

A third comment read, “Inaugurated by Claude, gpt and Gemini (sic).”

A fourth user stated, “Record breaking rainfall in Valsad, 3rd highest daily rainfall record. 1st is Cherapunji and 2nd Lakshadweep. Take care, these are freak events.”

A fifth user said, “It's very scary.”

A sixth user replied, “Its pathetic...how r women n kids supposed to step out.”

“U have got lots of amenities,” a seventh user wrote in the comment thread.

Bank employee praises quick response of rescue teams The waterlogging rendered Shivam Singh helpless, who was unable to commute and leave for work amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert. “I couldn't reach my workplace, I work in Bandhan Bank and the keys were with me, but due to this I couldn't reach,” Hindustan Times quoted Singh as saying. As per the report, he lauded the prompt response of authorities in managing the situation and later confirmed that the water level receded.

Also Read | Heavy rain to persist across India as IMD warns of flash floods in Gujarat, Maha

According to the banker, the local authorities, the government and NDRF team helped the local residents to safety during this “natural calamity” and made adequate provision of food and relocation. The help was not limited to people, the agencies even rescued dogs. “Our local society team and our own neighbours also helped each other by moving vehicles to higher places where there was no water. And we also made tea and snacks for everyone within the society since there was no light for almost 2 days,” Singh added as quoted by HT.

Even Ahmedabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on Thursday to warn commuters against blockade and closure of roads following torrential rains. Due to intense waterlogging several underpasses and crossings were closed on 23 July, including Akhbarnagar, Makarba, Mithakhali, Kubernagar, Parimal, Shahibaug, Jalaram, Dakshini, Usmanpura, Kaligam, Naranpura, Vastrapur (LC-20), Vejalpur (LC-22), Chandkheda (LC-1C and LC-03) and GST, Ranip.