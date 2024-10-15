Viral video: Street food cheese-loaded dish sparks debate; netizens say, ‘thought street food was about balance…’

A viral Instagram video showcases a vendor in Surat making a cheese-heavy dish called ‘Cheese Anguri,’ raising health concerns over excessive cheese consumption. The World Health Organization warns that high cheese intake can lead to high blood pressure, weight gain, and digestive problems.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

The question of how much cheese is enough remains unanswered, but a viral Instagram video has sparked concerns about the effects of "excessive cheese" in food.

The clip, shared by @foodie_incarnate, shows a vendor in Surat, Gujarat, making a dish that redefines the concept of “cheesy.” Named “Cheese Anguri,” this dish replaces traditional vegetables with an abundance of cheese, raising eyebrows about its potential impact on health and consumption habits.

The vendor is seen chopping large bricks of Amul processed cheese into small cubes, then shredding over bowls of rich butter and cream gravy. Again, additional cheese cubes are piled on top with a sheer amount of cheese.

How much cheese consumption is 'okay'?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting salt intake to less than 5 grams daily. Cheese can be high in sodium, and the amount of sodium varies by type of cheese:

What can excessive cheese consumption do to your body?

Eating too much cheese can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Cheese is also high in calories and saturated fat and low in fibre.

High Saturated Fat Intake: Cheese is high in saturated fats, which can contribute to increased cholesterol levels and a higher risk of heart disease when consumed in large amounts.

Weight Gain: Due to its calorie density, eating too much cheese can lead to weight gain if not balanced with physical activity.

Digestive Issues: Some people may experience lactose intolerance, which can lead to bloating, gas, and discomfort when consuming large quantities of cheese.

Increased Sodium Levels: Many cheeses are high in sodium, contributing to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues if eaten excessively.

Potential for Overeating: Cheese is often used as a topping or ingredient in many dishes, encouraging overeating and making it easy to consume more calories than intended.

The video has also amassed 166,758 likes, received an impressive 17 million views, and sparked thousands of comments from viewers. One user questioned, "What will happen to our bodies if we consume this amount of cheese in a day?" while another simply stated, “Complete No.”

A netizen commented, “I thought street food was about balance, not just piling on cheese.”

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:55 AM IST
