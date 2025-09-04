Viral Video: Gurugram man carries scooter to escape traffic chaos amid heavy rains

Heavy rainfall has once again thrown life out of gear in Delhi-NCR, leading to severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams across the region. The Gurugram-Delhi highway was among the worst affected this week, with commuters stuck for hours.

Amid the gridlock, a video capturing an unusual escape strategy has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a man, with the help of another person, hoisting a scooter onto their shoulders and carrying it through a jam-packed road, leaving bystanders stunned.

Shared on Instagram, the video was posted with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Only one solution for Gurugram traffic. Ab yahi karna padega (now we have to do this).”

The video has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online.

One user quipped, “Flying car should be invented."

Another wrote, “Please grant more strength to car owners so they can do the same.”

A third joked, “best way to save time,” while someone else dubbed the man “The new Baahubali in town.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Delhi-NCR, warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days.

On September 3, the Yamuna River crossed the 207-meter mark at the Old Railway Bridge, raising concerns about possible flooding.

According to the IMD forecast: September 4: Thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of Delhi-NCR.

September 5: Generally cloudy skies with moderate rain.

September 6: Thunderstorms and showers.

September 7-8: Cloudy skies with light rain.

Currently, Gurugram is under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, while Noida and Ghaziabad are under a yellow warning for light rain and thunderstorms.