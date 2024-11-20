Amid the national capital region is covered in a hazardous layer of air pollution and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has degraded to over 600 in some areas, videos of people bursting crackers in Gurgaon came to limelight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time of filing the report, the AQI of Gurgaon was 385, including PM10 at 377 while PM2.5 was 229.

This disturbing video is gaining momentum on social media, and netizens are slamming those adding more pollutants to the toxic air.

On Tuesday night, Delhi Police carried out vehicle checks to ensure compliance with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under Stage IV, the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) has been banned, with exceptions made only for those involved in essential services.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had urged Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Government, IIT Kanpur, and central government departments such as the DGCA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Ministry of Defence to discuss the immediate implementation of cloud seeding as an emergency measure.

On Wednesday morning, AQI recorded in GTB reached to 617, Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4 at 634, Anand Vihar at 591, among others.

Here's the video:

Following the video, netizens have expressed their anguish.

Here's a few reactions: One wrote, "They are celebrating 1000 mark of AQI in gurgaon. Feat never achieved before by any global city!"

Another wrote, "“Isse jyaada kya hi bura hoga" kinda situation"

A third commented, "They are celebrating this new record"

"It's like celebrating halloween with zombie themed decorations on house while an actual zombie apocalypse is going on," a fourth commented.

"Marr rahe hain thoda maze se hi mar lene do," commented a sixth.