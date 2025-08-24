Viral Video: Hair pulled, blows exchanged as women fight inside Delhi metro over seat

The Delhi Metro, often a lifeline for commuters in the capital, once again became the backdrop of a dramatic scuffle that has now gone viral. A video, circulating widely on social media, shows two women getting into a heated altercation inside a metro compartment. What begins as a verbal spat quickly escalates into hair-pulling, slapping and punching, leaving fellow passengers stunned.

In the 23-second clip, the two women can be seen wrestling each other, almost falling over a seat as they exchange blows. At one point, the train doors open and passengers quietly step out, even as the fight continues inside.

Some co-passengers can be seen trying to intervene, though the cause of the fight remains unclear. Initial reports suggest the fight may have started over a seating dispute. However, the viral clip shows several empty seats in the compartment, adding to the confusion.

Watch the video here:

As the video spread online, it sparked a flurry of reactions and memes.

One user joked, “Never a dull moment in Delhi Metro.”

Another commented, “Never seen this in Mumbai. Every other day, something or the other from Delhi goes viral — and mostly for the wrong reasons!”

A third remarked, “Delhi Metro always manages to stay in the spotlight.”

Some users drew larger parallels. “Another day, another fight in the Delhi Metro. Two women caught in a heated physical altercation — reportedly over a seat — remind us that the real struggle isn’t just traffic, it’s space, respect, and patience in public transport,” read one post.

Others reacted more lightheartedly. “Ladies’ fights are interesting to watch. Attack 100%, hair-pulling 200%, damage 10%,” joked a fifth user.

