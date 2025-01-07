A viral video showing a food truck worker catching pigeons has raised health concerns among residents of New York. Several users have reacted with disgust, while some questioned the video's authenticity.

A viral video of a halal food cart worker from New York catching a pigeon with bare hands and putting it into a plastic bag has gone viral on social media platforms, sparking a debate over the act.

A video, which has been shared on Instagram, has garnered a lot of attention with over 1.65 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

An Instagram user who posted a video claimed that a person at a food stall located in Queens, New York throws food scraps to the pigeons, and then captures the pigeons to sell them.

The user also asked followers not to buy food from the said food truck.

“I swear I have seen crazy, but this tops it all! This food truck is located in Queens, New York, at the corner of Queens Blvd and Junction Blvd, across from the Rego Park mall, right in front of TD bank. Spread the word guys! I am beyond disgusted!," reads the message.

The video shows a man grabbing one of the pigeons eating outside the food truck and later putting it in a plastic bag before returning to the food truck.

Several users have reacted to the video with some demanding action.

However, some users wondered if actually there was a bird inside the plastic bag.

"It looks like he just threw out a bunch of food to them, and that was the rest of the food that was left over in the bag or a roll. It would've been moving if it was a bird, wouldn't it?," said Instagram user Amber.

"Did you report it to DOH? Telling someone not to eat there does not solve the problem," said a user.

Another user said, “See they are eating the cats they are eating the dogs. Even birds!"

Stating that capturing pigeons is against the law, a user said, "Regardless of what he's doing with them, he has violated Local Law 201 of 2019. I reported him to 311 and you can, too."

A user named Petal said that she loves halal food, and wondered if eating from the food truck was the reason why she got sick three years ago.