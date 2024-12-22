Social media is filled with lots of amazing photos and videos which often surprise netizens. However, sometimes, a few videos are so lame that they make the viewers wonder if they should actually be made.

A recent video was posted by a content creator, identified as Jaskarn Singh Sidhu, who took a swipe at the food etiquette of rich people.

In the video, one can see that a woman eats a banana, probably in a big restaurant, but in a very sophisticated manner. She uses a fork and a butter knife to first cut both ends of the banana, putting it on the side of the plate delicately.

Following this, she slowly peels off the banana's cover and keeps it over the cut piece at the end. After this she uses the tools in hand and cuts the banana in small slices. She then eats the small pieces of banana one by one.

Here's the video:

Following the video was posted on Instagram, it garnered the social media users' attention. The video has attracted over 156k likes.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Madam kele ka Operation kr rhai h kia."

Another wrote, "Kaha se lau etna sabar."

A third said, "Ye kele ke aage piche ka jitna aapne waste Kiya hai itna agar humne kiya to chappal padegi mummy se."

A fourth commented, "Aaj pta chala Ameero ke jindgi me gareebo se bhi jayada dukh hai."

A fifth said, "Queen Elizabeth 2 ne bhi abhi haat se banana nahi khaya."

A sixth said, "Main 2 darzan kele kha gya itte der mein."

"Aj pehli bar garib hone pr naj ho rha h," said the seventh user.