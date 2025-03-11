Viral video: Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin steals the show at WWE’s debut on Netflix | Watch

WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ made its debut on Netflix on March 10 with an electrifying star-studded evening at the sold-out Intuit Dome with over 17,000 fans. This officially kicked off WWE’s 10-year partnership with Netflix.

In a packed stadium with celebrities like Bill Simmons, Gabriel Iglesias, Ashton Kutcher, and Seth Green in attendance, the Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin's dramatic reveal stole the show, sending WWE fans into a frenzy.

Seated ringside with fellow actor Seth Green, Culkin, a lifelong wrestling fan, kept his hat pulled low until the camera zoomed in, prompting him to reveal his identity to an ecstatic crowd. He was accompanied by his brother Rory Culkin.

One announcer quipped, “He’s not home alone tonight!”

Watch Macaulay Culkin's dramatic reveal here:

Culkin's surprise appearance quickly went viral, with fans sharing clips of the moment and celebrating the unexpected “Culkinmania” moment, referring to the enthusiastic fan reaction to his surprise appearance.

Here's how fans reacted: “Damn, his mom lost him in NEW YORK CITY AGAIN,” a user joked, referring to the Home Alone movie plot.

“Macaulay Culkin AND WWE Raw? 90s kids winning tonight,” claimed a user.

“Babe wake up! Macaulay Culkin is on Raw On Netflix,” an excited fan said.

“Forever a legend. Consistently getting huge pops,” said another fan.

“Making his comeback love it,” cheered a fan.

“Thank you for giving Rory love,” a social media user said, referring to Macaulay showing off his brother on camera.

“Couldn't be bothered to mention him. Very talented dude,” highlighted another user.

Talking about Macaulay and Rory's Academy Award-winning brother Kieran, a user said, “Is this his way of telling us he claims Rory and not Kieran.”

Macaulay Culkin vs Goldberg The Home Alone star, a lifelong WWE fan, has had his fair share of run-ins with the wrestling world—most notably his feud with veteran superstar Goldberg.

Back in 2021, Culkin was vocal about his disappointment when Goldberg won the Undisputed title, criticizing WWE for favouring legends over its talented younger roster.