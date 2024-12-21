Viral Video: How to make ‘massive’ chocolate chip cookie in cement mixer?

The man used an oven heated by charcoal to bake the ‘massive’ chocolate chip cookie for 15 minutes.

Have you ever seen a chocolate chip cookie being made in a cement mixer? A video posted months ago showed a man using a cement mixer to make a "massive chocolate chip cookie." The video, which went viral, impressed netizens. " I love your construction site cooking," one user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ingredients to be mixed in the cement mixer: > 26 sticks of butter. The man melted them using a blow torch ("It's way faster than the microwave")

> Four ‘hats’ of sugar and brown sugar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Two dozen eggs

> Vanilla extract

> Baking soda {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Baking powder

> Three bags of flour

> "Shovel" in chocolate chips {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After mixing the ingredients thoroughly in the cement mixer, then the cook shovels up the dough in a giant 4-foot aluminum pan and flattens it out. He used an oven heated by charcoal. He placed the dough in the oven and let it bake for 15 minutes.

Watch video here:

The end product tasted "more like a brownie than a cookie", the man who made the cookies in the cement mixer said. The video left many internet users shocked as well as impressed. They demanded the man to cook pizza, burger and lasagna in a similar way. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video has been viewed nearly 3 million times so far.

"his is my type of crap!🔥," a user commented on the video posted on Instagram nine weeks ago. Another said, "Most american thing ive seen today."

One of the users wrote, "Food Engineering" while another one wrote, "Sir that is a chocolate chip brick." The third user wrote, "I find this entertaining creative and the epitome of masculine cooking." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}