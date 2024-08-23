A YouTuber from Hyderabad has stirred controversy with videos showing him tossing wads of cash into the air amidst moving traffic in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. The videos, which quickly went viral, show the young man standing on the top of a bike and throwing money in the air.

The stunt caused traffic to come to a standstill, with people getting off their bikes and auto-rickshaws to scramble for the cash scattered on the road. The chaotic scenes drew criticism from social media users, who warned that such antics could have increased the risk of accidents in the area.

The YouTuber is Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev, and online under the username ‘its_me_power.’ In one of the viral videos, Harsha tosses tosses cash while a companion rides the bike.

The stunts, intended to garner social media attention, have faced backlash from social media users, who have called for legal action against him.

Despite the public outcry, the Hyderabad Police has yet to act against the YouTuber.

“Arrest them immediately [sic],” wrote one X user.

“All his accounts should be scrutinised and check if he's paying his taxes too [sic],” another user commented.

Some users have demanded action so that such stunts do not inspire others. “Please take strict action so that others don't even think of doing something like this [sic],” one of the users wrote.

At the end of the video, Harsha mentioned the intention behind performing these stunts. He encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel, promising rewards and gifts for those who could tell the exact amount of cash thrown in the videos.