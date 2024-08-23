Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws handful of cash in air on busy road, disrupts traffic

A Hyderabad YouTuber tosses cash in the air from a bike, causing traffic chaos and public outrage. Social media users have requested that the Hyderabad police take strict action.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published23 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Hyderabad Youtuber was seen throwing cash in air on a busy road.
Hyderabad Youtuber was seen throwing cash in air on a busy road.

A YouTuber from Hyderabad has stirred controversy with videos showing him tossing wads of cash into the air amidst moving traffic in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. The videos, which quickly went viral,  show the young man standing on the top of a bike and throwing money in the air.

The stunt caused traffic to come to a standstill, with people getting off their bikes and auto-rickshaws to scramble for the cash scattered on the road. The chaotic scenes drew criticism from social media users, who warned that such antics could have increased the risk of accidents in the area.

Also Read | Telangana news: YouTuber booked for uploading cooking video on ‘peacock curry’

The YouTuber is Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev, and online under the username ‘its_me_power.’ In one of the viral videos, Harsha tosses tosses cash while a companion rides the bike. 

The stunts, intended to garner social media attention, have faced backlash from social media users, who have called for legal action against him. 

Despite the public outcry, the Hyderabad Police has yet to act against the YouTuber.

“Arrest them immediately [sic],” wrote one X user.

“All his accounts should be scrutinised and check if he's paying his taxes too [sic],” another user commented.

Also Read | YouTuber ‘fools’ customers with cheap noodles at ’fake’ fine-dining restaurant

Some users have demanded action so that such stunts do not inspire others. “Please take strict action so that others don't even think of doing something like this [sic],” one of the users wrote.

Also Read | Roof leaks at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rain; video goes viral

At the end of the video, Harsha mentioned the intention behind performing these stunts. He encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel, promising rewards and gifts for those who could tell the exact amount of cash thrown in the videos.

"All you need to do is join my Telegram channel. The link is in my bio. Many of you know that I have earned a lot of money. You can earn too. Meet me on the Telegram channel," he said.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws handful of cash in air on busy road, disrupts traffic

