Viral Video: Iconic Manali restaurant swept away in flood, only front wall left standing

Heavy rainfall continues to trigger flash floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, leaving behind widespread destruction. Among the many visuals of damage circulating on social media, one clip from Manali has gone viral-- showing the popular Sher-e-Punjab restaurant reduced almost entirely to rubble.

The video, shared by X handle @GoHimachal_, shows raging floodwaters tearing through the building, leaving only the front gate wall intact. “Tragic situation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In Manali, the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was heavily damaged by the strong floodwaters. Most of the building was washed away, leaving only the front gate wall standing,” the post read.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly went viral on the internet. Many expressed shock and sadness, with some recalling personal memories of dining at the restaurant. “During our Manali trip this June, we had lunch and dinner there multiple times. Seeing it washed away today is heartbreaking,” one user wrote. Others called for stricter checks on construction near rivers.

“This is not at all tragic, this hotel was so close to river, expected! Its infact foolish that hotel operated at such proximity to river! All the way along old manali bridge you can see such hotels commonly, just beside river,” another user worte on X.

“Leave Himachal, limit entry of people, stop unnecessary construction,” the third user wrote.

“Over tourism, over construction, now nature is claiming what's rightfully theirs. My heart goes out to the people affected, but this is the sad reality,” the fourth user commented.

“Heartbreaking- have very happy memories of this restaurant,” the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned of further risks. D C Rana, Special Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, said, “Water level in Pong Dam is rising due to heavy inflow from catchment areas; surplus water may be released within the next two days. Public advisories have been issued urging people to stay away from rivers, seasonal rivulets, and nullahs.”