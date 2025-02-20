Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has predicted that the Indian Cricket team will not win the upcoming match with Pakistan.

In a video shared on X, IIT Baba claimed that India would lose the match.

What did IIT Baba say? Main tumko pehle see bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win).

He also challenged Virat Kohli and others to try as much as possible to win the match, but they will still not win.

Ab Maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho (Now, if I have said no they will not win, then they not win. Now is God (referring to himself) is bigger or you (cricketers)).

The Indian Cricket Team is set to face the Pakistani Cricet Team on February 23, 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Who is IIT Baba? Abhey Singh, or IIT Baba, is reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate with a degree in aerospace engineering. He allegedly left a high-paying job in Canada and chose the path of Sanyasa (renunciation). This unusual journey made him viral on social media.

Abhey, who is in his early thirties, gained popularity on social media after leaving an illustrious career and choosing Sanyasa.

He was evicted from the Juna Akhara due to his alleged offensive behaviour. Following this, he was found in the Maha Kumbh Mela.