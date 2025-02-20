VIRAL VIDEO: IIT Baba from Maha Kumbh makes BIG prediction on India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match

Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has predicted that the Indian Cricket team will not win the upcoming match with Pakistan.

In a video shared on X, IIT Baba claimed that India would lose the match.

What did IIT Baba say? Main tumko pehle see bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win).

He also challenged Virat Kohli and others to try as much as possible to win the match, but they will still not win.

Ab Maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho (Now, if I have said no they will not win, then they not win. Now is God (referring to himself) is bigger or you (cricketers)).

The Indian Cricket Team is set to face the Pakistani Cricet Team on February 23, 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Who is IIT Baba? Abhey Singh, or IIT Baba, is reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate with a degree in aerospace engineering. He allegedly left a high-paying job in Canada and chose the path of Sanyasa (renunciation). This unusual journey made him viral on social media.

Abhey, who is in his early thirties, gained popularity on social media after leaving an illustrious career and choosing Sanyasa.

He was evicted from the Juna Akhara due to his alleged offensive behaviour. Following this, he was found in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

IIT Baba on cricket Meanwhile, it is not the first time when IIT Baba has shared his predictions on cricket. In one of his interviews, he claimed that he made Team India win the T20 World Cup in 2024. He claimed to do so by influencing the actions of the players through signals. Abhey said that he influenced Hardik Pandya's bowling during the match. According to him, this could be done by sending signals through the devices to towers and cameras and some type of coding.