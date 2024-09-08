Viral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next will leave you laughing

A viral video from IIT Kanpur shows a student attempting to sneak into class late, amusing his classmates and the professor. 

Livemint
Updated8 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
The incident highlights the lighter side of life at the demanding Indian Institutes of Technology, garnering over 641,140 likes on social media.
The incident highlights the lighter side of life at the demanding Indian Institutes of Technology, garnering over 641,140 likes on social media.

Amid the demanding academic programs, the students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) do find time to show the lighter side of life on campus. Recently, viral video provides a rare look at one such fun and lighthearted moments on campus

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are well-known for their demanding academic programs, but a recent viral video provides a rare look at the fun and lighthearted moments on campus. Posted by the well-liked Instagram account "IIT Meme Cell," the video captures a comical incident in an IIT Kanpur classroom.

In the video, titled "Guy Trying to Enter Late in Class at IIT Kanpur," a student quietly slips through a side door into the lecture hall, hoping to go unnoticed. However, his discreet entrance quickly draws the attention of amused classmates, who breaks into laughter. The professor, catching wind of the commotion, glances over with a knowing smile and addresses the class.

Also Read | Viral Video: Pakistan man hugs lioness, sparks safety concerns on social media

"Did something else happen that I did not notice?" he asks.

“Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?” he goes on to add.

Just as the tension peaks, the boy makes a swift escape. Again the entire room bursts into laughter.

The video so far received over 641,140 likes.

Watch funny video here:

 

A user named Sai Aditya, who claimed to be present during the class, commented, “We are supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor jokes about monitoring the doors, and this situation was no different. The whole lecture hall is visible to him, and no one escapes his vision."

"I used to give attendance for myself and two others in different voice tones whenever they were absent. We’d scoot through the back door after that," says another

 

Also Read | Tamil pilot announces in Hindi on IndiGo flight; netizens love it

Many social media user found amusing and went on hilariously goes on to add comments like ‘bro deserves better classmates’, ‘tu bi aisa hi gaddar tha...’

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next will leave you laughing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue