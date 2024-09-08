Hello User
Viral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next will leave you laughing

Livemint

A viral video from IIT Kanpur shows a student attempting to sneak into class late, amusing his classmates and the professor. 

The incident highlights the lighter side of life at the demanding Indian Institutes of Technology, garnering over 641,140 likes on social media.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are well-known for their demanding academic programs, but a recent viral video provides a rare look at the fun and lighthearted moments on campus. Posted by the well-liked Instagram account "IIT Meme Cell," the video captures a comical incident in an IIT Kanpur classroom.

In the video, titled "Guy Trying to Enter Late in Class at IIT Kanpur," a student quietly slips through a side door into the lecture hall, hoping to go unnoticed. However, his discreet entrance quickly draws the attention of amused classmates, who breaks into laughter. The professor, catching wind of the commotion, glances over with a knowing smile and addresses the class.

"Did something else happen that I did not notice?" he asks.

“Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?" he goes on to add.

Just as the tension peaks, the boy makes a swift escape. Again the entire room bursts into laughter.

The video so far received over 641,140 likes.

Watch funny video here:

A user named Sai Aditya, who claimed to be present during the class, commented, “We are supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor jokes about monitoring the doors, and this situation was no different. The whole lecture hall is visible to him, and no one escapes his vision."

"I used to give attendance for myself and two others in different voice tones whenever they were absent. We’d scoot through the back door after that," says another

Many social media user found amusing and went on hilariously goes on to add comments like ‘bro deserves better classmates’, ‘tu bi aisa hi gaddar tha...’

