Viral video: In Rajasthan’s Jhotwara, SUV, biker make narrow escape as truck takes a dramatic plunge! Watch

A chilling video has gone viral on social media where a logging truck lost control and plunged off a highway culvert in Jhotwara area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, landing on a water tanker and crushing it completely.

However, the main reason it has found interest among people is that almost everyone present at the spot miraculously escaped the devastating fall.

In the viral video, an SUV tailing the tanker missed the truck by mere milliseconds. Similarly, it showed a biker who was on the road right next to the tanker, when the truck crushed it. The biker re-entered the frame unharmed.

By the intensity of the fall, as seen in the video, it is unlikely that the occupants of the heavy vehicles which collided could have survived. However, LiveMint could not independently verify the survivors.

Check the video here:

Shocked by the video, several netizens extended their condolences to the allegedly deceased drivers and said the others who left the scene unharmed were lucky.

“Truck hitting another thing, Truck falling on to you, strength to the family,” a user commented.

Another user pointed out how you can “never know what hits you from above”.

“Life is so fragile,” said a user, as another commented, “OMG so scary.”

“How unfortunate? Half a second would've saved tractor driver,” another comment read.

A user, referring to the SUV that made an almost miraculous escape, said, “Creta wala u turn lekar sidhe mandir gaya hoga, bhagwan ko thanks bolne. (The Creta person must have gone to a temple after taking the U-turn, to say thanks to god).”

Four killed after cement-laden truck hits car in Sikar In a similar incident, four people were killed when their car was hit by a cement-laden trailer in Sikar district on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place in Ringas on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway when the trailer went out of control and hit the car before overturning.