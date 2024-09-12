Viral video: Indian girl’s Bollywood dance in Denmark captivates hearts, Netizens say, ‘nailed it’

A video of an Indian girl dancing to a popular Bollywood song in Denmark has captured the internet's attention, quickly going viral across social media platforms. The clip, shared on Instagram, showcases Natasha Sherpa performing to the popular song "O La La" from the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Bappi Lahiri, Natasha's impressive moves has won the hearts of viewers on the internet. Her on-point expressions and flawless moves left the onlookers in disbelief.

In her post, she captioned, “Bollywood is in my Blood, And now… in their hearts. A wholesome moment for me to be able to perform at @redbulldance Denmarks’s Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals 🇩🇰 giving a small taste of my Indian Culture, since the World Finals for Red Bull Dance Your style World Championship 2024 will be held in Mumbai, India”

He added, “I was actually the Host for this competition but I surprise the crowd with an unexpected flashmob dance. More clips of the full performs dropping soon”

The viral video has racked up an impressive 2.8 million views on Instagram, along with over 26,000 comments. In addition to capturing the attention of netizens, the post has also drawn a response from the song's original singer, Shreya Ghoshal. She joined the wave of admiration by leaving a comment, featuring fire and heart emoji.

Comments on the viral video

Also Read | Delhi drowns in heavy rain leading to traffic chaos and waterlogging

One user wrote, “Her perfection in every single move”

"Nailed it," another user said.

Some other wrote, “The more I see, the more addicted I become”

Some other said, “Oh my god this is so fun”

One User commneted saying, “Power of Indian music”

“You killed that…”, another added.

Some other added, “Whatever the country may be, the heart belongs to India”