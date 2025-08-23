Viral Video: Indian groom makes grand wedding entry in Batmobile, internet says, 'Every boy's dream'

Indian weddings are synonymous with grandeur, colour, and larger-than-life celebrations, whether held in India or overseas. Adding to this tradition of extravagance, a wedding video from Thailand is now making waves online, showing a groom arriving for his big day in none other than a Batmobile.

Advertisement

In the viral clip, the groom, identified as Fenil, can be seen standing atop the Batmobile as his baraat dances alongside to the beats of the dhol. Dressed in festive spirit, Fenil even breaks into a few dance moves, soaking in the celebratory atmosphere.

The video, shared on Instagram with the caption, “Fenil leke nikla apni khushiyon ki baarat, dhol nagade aur dosto ke saath” (Fenil set out with his wedding procession full of joy, drums and friends), has taken social media by storm.

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Traditionally, grooms make their wedding entry on a horse-drawn carriage or a decorated car. But Fenil, seemingly a die-hard Batman fan, surprised everyone with his unusual yet striking choice of vehicle.

Internet reacts The video has already crossed over two million views and has attracted hundreds of comments. While many social media users praised Fenil’s creativity, some dubbed it the “dream entry of 100 crore boys.” Others joked that the superhero-themed baraat raised the benchmark for grooms everywhere.

A user wrote, “This car is a Dream of at least 100 crore boys existing.”

Another user commented on Instagram, “Now that’s how you make a baraat entrance!”

“Car completely overshadowed everyone, including dulha (groom),” the third user wrote.

“The dream,” the fourth user remarked.

Advertisement