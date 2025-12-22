Viral video: Indian man shares crystal-clear view of Japan’s Mount Fuji from 200km

An Indian resident in Japan recently shared a stunning video capturing Mount Fuji from an extraordinary distance of nearly 200 kilometres. Posted by a user named Azeem Mansoori, the clip highlights Japan’s rclear atmosphere, drawing comparisons with Delhi, where air quality has sharply declined in recent weeks.

Video goes viral The video quickly caught attention online, clocking close to 12,000 views and garnering over 600 likes. Social media users were amazed by the visibility of the iconic peak from such a long range.

How did Mansoori describe Japan’s air quality? "Japan's air is so clean," Mansoori said in the video as he panned his camera to show Mount Fuji in the distance. Emphasising the clarity, he added, “Let me show you how clear it looks from this distance. I think this is proof enough that Japan's air is very clean. Come to Japan, live here.”

How social media users reacted The post triggered varied reactions, with many users lamenting the deteriorating air quality in major cities. Some humorously suggested sending Japan’s clean air to Delhi, while others admired the purity of the sky.

"Here in Delhi, you can't even see ten metres ahead," a user commented, underlining the stark contrast, before adding, "But despite everything, Delhi's vibe is different."

Another user wrote, “Bhai aisa Aasman dekhe hue to jamana ho gya (Haven't seen a sky like this in ages).”

Why is Mount Fuji so popular? Mount Fuji remains one of Japan’s most celebrated landmarks and can be spotted from multiple locations, including Hakone, Lake Kawaguchiko, and the Fuji Five Lakes area, making it a major draw for visitors year-round.

In a separate incident, a man from Bihar shared a stunning video of the Himalayan ranges visible from Jainagar in October this year. The viral video showed a crystal-clear view of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks as seen from Madhubani.

Reports stated that such views of the Himalayas were occasionally visible from north Bihar districts such as Madhubani and Sitamarhi when air quality improved following rainfall.

The Himalayas, which stretch across five countries including India and Nepal, are home to the world’s tallest peaks, such as Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga.