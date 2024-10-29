Viral Video: Indian travel vlogger visits Lahore, Pakistan; netizens react, ‘Looks cleaner than Delhi and Mumbai’

Mumbai-based doctor-turned-travel vlogger Navankur Chaudhary, known as “​​yatri doctor”, shares his solo travel experiences from countries like Russia, Brazil and France. His vlogs offer insights on travel costs, flight bookings, visa processes and explore each destination’s culture, food and scenery.

His video about a visit to Lahore, Pakistan, has gone viral. In a couple of days, it has received over 8 lakh views and is one of the most trending videos on YouTube. Chaudhary has 1.6 million subscribers on his channel.

In Lahore, Chaudhary is served naan-chhole for breakfast, and the host says he was unsure if Chaudhary eats non-vegetables for breakfast or not. The vlogger notices excessive oil in the chhole he’s served. Then, they conclude that having more oil while cooking is a regular practice in Pakistan.

Before the breakfast, Chaudhary eats a different type of pomegranate. It is whitish and doesn’t have seeds. “Tastes the same,” says Chaudhary after eating it.

Next, they visit the grave of Bamba Sutherland, the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh and granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singhthe. What they visit is a Christian graveyard since Maharaja Duleep Singh was forcibly converted to Christianity from Sikhism when he was 9.

Yatri Doctor then visits several places around Lahore, tastes various food items and even travels by metro railways.

Netizens react Several social media users have commented on the video. Here are some of those.

“​​Pakistan looks much cleaner and organized compared to Delhi and Mumbai”

“They say so much about hunger and poverty in Pakistan, but I don't see anything like that – everything seems fine. Love from India, lots of love to my Pakistani brothers.”

“Seeing Lahore has made me fall in love with this city, especially the night view. I want a visa too; I have to visit Pakistan now. Well done, Pakistan!”

Chaudhary is hosted by ​​Waqas Haider, a Pakistani national, whose hospitality is highly appreciated by Indian social media users.

“The way the Pakistani guy is treating is really good”

“Waqas Haider such a genuine, humble and hospitable person , both countries needs these types of people, lots of love and respect for Waqas bhaie”