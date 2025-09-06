Viral Video: Indians perform Ganesh Visarjan in UK river; netizens notice ‘Swams coming to receive him’

As the ten-day Ganeshotsav ends today, a viral video on internet has surfaced showcasing Indians performing Ganesh Visarjan in a UK river. The viral video has captivated many viewers while also sparking mixed reactions.

The video, posted on Instagram by user Sandeep Anthwal, has quickly attracted more than 1.6 million views. It depicts a group of Indian devotees dressed in traditional clothing on a boat, performing the ritual of immersing a Ganesh idol into the river.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Relax guys ... UK Police knows...it's made of clay.... No deporting or arrest required....Bappa will take care.” Another remarked, “Do u think Ganesh ji gonna love this do it in ur home n respect than country pls”. “Water Pollution on peak,” wrote the third. “Swans coming to recieve him”, “Why all these people travel to other countries to do all these things, they can stay in India and do it here right” were some other comments.

A furious user mentioned, “Why are people polluting rivers abroad in the name of tradition?” “This shows how deeply rooted Indian culture is, no matter where we are,” remarked another.

Significance of Ganesh Visarjan The Ganesh puja comes to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees respectfully and lovingly bid farewell to the deity. Prior to the idol immersion, a concluding ritual called Uttarpuja is performed.

Uttarpuja involves formally saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha with reverence, which includes offering haldi (turmeric) and kumkum to the deity. Additionally, an aarti is conducted, and the worship finishes with mantrapushpanjali, floral offerings accompanied by sacred chants. During the procession, devotees present items such as curd, puffed rice, coconut, and modak to Lord Ganesha. Finally, the idol is immersed in flowing water, symbolising the belief that Ganesha will return the following year.

Haridwar tragedy In the video, a group of predominantly male devotees stand near the riverbank at dusk, preparing to immerse an idol. As they hold the idol, a man wearing a blue cap approaches from behind. Distracted by the ceremony, the others don’t realise he loses his footing and is soon carried off by the current. Bystanders in the background can be heard shouting, “Arrey bachao!” (Save him).