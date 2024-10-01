Viral Video: India’s chess grandmaster D Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth’s ‘Manasilayo’. Netizens are impressed

  • A viral video features India's chess grandmaster D Gukesh dancing to Rajinikanth's song ‘Manasilayo.’ Dressed in traditional attire, he impressed netizens with his moves.

Updated1 Oct 2024, 09:44 AM IST
India’s chess grandmaster D Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth’s ‘Manasilayo’

A video of ndia's chess grandmaster D Gukesh is going viral on social media. In the video shared on his Instagram, Gukesh is seen dancing to Rajinikanth's new song, ‘Manasilayo’ from the film Vettaiyan. The song is currently trending YouTube.

In the video, Gukesh is seen in traditional red kurta along with 'veshti' and sunglasses. He is seen dancing to the song's hookstep with his family and friends.

 

Watch Viral Video here

Netizens were delighted to witness Gukesh displaying his dance moves to a Rajinikanth song. Comments flooded in, with one user noting his “moves on and off the board,” while another praised him as a “Grandmaster in dance.”

Some other user remarked, “Never though of seeing this side of Gukesh”

One user called him all rounder and said, “Mr all Rounder, you literally slay in everything”

“Mr Do it all,” another remarked.

Another praised and said, “It's nice to see Gukesh is following his traditional cultures even after becoming a world champion”

D Gukesh created history

The 17-year-old Grandmaster made history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest challenger ever for the world title. He will compete against China's Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, for the championship later this year.

As reported by PTI, Gukesh scored nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final round game against American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. This win made him the second Indian to secure a victory at the Candidates Chess Tournament, the first being Viswanathan Anand, who achieved this feat in 2014 during his journey to becoming a five-time world champion.

D Gukesh credits former world champion Viswanathan Anand

D Gukesh credited former world champion Viswanathan Anand for his victory. “Vishy sir has been a huge inspiration to me, and I have heavily benefitted from his academy. I am truly grateful to him and wouldn't have been close to what I am now if it wasn't for him.”

 

