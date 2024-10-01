Viral Video: India’s chess grandmaster D Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth’s ‘Manasilayo’. Netizens are impressed

A video of ndia's chess grandmaster D Gukesh is going viral on social media. In the video shared on his Instagram, Gukesh is seen dancing to Rajinikanth's new song, ‘Manasilayo’ from the film Vettaiyan. The song is currently trending YouTube.

In the video, Gukesh is seen in traditional red kurta along with 'veshti' and sunglasses. He is seen dancing to the song's hookstep with his family and friends.

Netizens were delighted to witness Gukesh displaying his dance moves to a Rajinikanth song. Comments flooded in, with one user noting his “moves on and off the board,” while another praised him as a “Grandmaster in dance.”

Some other user remarked, “Never though of seeing this side of Gukesh”

One user called him all rounder and said, “Mr all Rounder, you literally slay in everything”

“Mr Do it all,” another remarked.

Another praised and said, “It's nice to see Gukesh is following his traditional cultures even after becoming a world champion”

D Gukesh created history The 17-year-old Grandmaster made history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest challenger ever for the world title. He will compete against China's Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, for the championship later this year.

As reported by PTI, Gukesh scored nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final round game against American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. This win made him the second Indian to secure a victory at the Candidates Chess Tournament, the first being Viswanathan Anand, who achieved this feat in 2014 during his journey to becoming a five-time world champion.