‘I genuinely tried’: Tamil pilot announces in Hindi on IndiGo flight; netizens love it | Watch viral video

Captain Pradeep Krishnan, an IndiGo pilot, gained acclaim for making an in-flight announcement in Hindi, despite limited fluency. The video of his effort went viral, attracting over 1 million views and a flood of positive reactions from social media users.

Updated5 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

A recent Instagram reel has won widespread admiration for showcasing Captain Pradeep Krishnan, an IndiGo Tamil Nadu pilot who made an in-flight announcement in Hindi despite not being fluent in the language.

Watch the video here:

 

While operating a flight from Chennai to Mumbai, Captain Krishnan responded to a passenger’s request by delivering the announcement in Hindi, capturing the hearts of many online.

Krishnan's video went viral, amassing 1.4 million views online. His attempt fascinated social media, with users flooding the comments section.

A user commented, “Appreciate the spirit. Well done, captain.” While another one humorously wrote, “Ek gaaon mei ek kisaan raghuthatha!!”
Another one said, “Very cute effort.”

Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati joined the conversation, humorously remarking, “He had me at ‘udaayenge’.”

Comments on the viral video.

“Haha feeling Good.. speaking Hindi actual hindi is not easy.. Hindi is a very complete language in itself..Nice try,” another said.

Another enthusiastically commented, “I’d love to hear this live on my flight to or from Chennai! Sounds like a lot of fun.”

Some expressed their regret at missing the moment, writing, “You should have filmed the passengers’ reactions… I missed it… I wish I had been on that flight.”

"Very smart...You have proved that South Indians can speak Hindi apart from our regional languages. Every Indian should learn languages, where they stay..and be proud of the state they live in...Thanks to the pilot for announcing in Hindi," a user said.

A user said, "🙌supre da tambi." Another added, "Hai hai hai.. Hindi hai!"

5 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
