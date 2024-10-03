Viral Video: IndiGo pilot refuses to fly flight as it exceeds duty time limits; company issues statement

A video of IndiGo flight from Pune to Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The video posted on X stated that the flight to Bengaluru was delayed for five hours after the pilot refused to operate the flight, stating that he had reached the limit of his duty hours.

Also Read | Three months in a row, Tata group beats IndiGo in capacity by ASK

In the viral video, the passengers are seen gathering in the flight and raising questions about the delay. In next part of the video, the passengers ask the pilot to explain about the situation, but they receive no response as the pilot shuts the cockpit door. A woman in the background is also heard saying, “So this is how they close the door because they have no answer.”

Also Read | How IndiGo retains its best: Sukhjit Singh Pasricha on employee growth

Watch the viral video here

What did IndiGo say in response to the viral video? As the video went viral on social media, the budget airline, has now released a statement regarding the same. In a statement, it said, “Flight 6E 361 scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations. Customers were kept informed about the delay and our team was available throughout the duration to assist customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” as quoted by media reports.