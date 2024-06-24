Viral video: Indonesian singer sings Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ’Humko Humise Chura Lo’ song at wedding | Watch

Taufiq Lida, an Indonesian singer, captivates internet with his rendition of a Bollywood song at a wedding. His ability to flawlessly hit feminine notes surprises viewers. The video, with over 1.8 lakh likes on Instagram, receives love from both Indonesians and Indians.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published09:22 PM IST
This isn't Taufiq Lida's first video of him singing Bollywood song that went viral
This isn’t Taufiq Lida’s first video of him singing Bollywood song that went viral(Screengrab)

A video of an Indonesian singer singing a Bollywood song at a wedding is now going viral. Taufiq Lida, who is an anchor and a singer at weddings, recently shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen singing the Bollywood hit “Humko Humise Chura Lo” from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer 2000 film Mohabbatein.

But what was so special about this viral video? Not only was Taufiq singing perfect notes for the 2000 Hindi hit, but the Indonesian man was also able to pull off the female voice perfectly!

Just as he begins to sing the part picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a woman can be seen crossing him. The pause Taufiq then took while resuming the sing to the woman as she moves away from the screen has prompted many people to joke that “Aishwarya” made a timely entry during the performance.

Internet was taken by a storm when the Taufiq showcased his talent with this melodious Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar song. The video has over 1.8 lakh likes on Instagram and is being shared widely.

Netizens, who were in total awe of the man who hit the perfect feminine note, highlighted that Hindi is not even his first language. Not only was the video loved in Indonesia, but the Indians also poured in their love for it.

“Considering Hindi is not his first language - he killed it,” a social media user commented.

“Too good,” one said. Another commented, "Indonesia. Waah Wahh."

“Viral all over India. Respect to you man. Love from India,” another added.

"Was Lata Mangeshkar your grandmother, bro?" a user asked jokingly.

“Lagta hai ex ki shadi meh gaya hai (Seems like he is at an ex's wedding),” another joked.

Notably, this isn't Taufiq Lida's first video of him singing Bollywood song that went viral. In April, he sang “Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai” from the 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

 

 

 

