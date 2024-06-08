Viral Video: Influencer likely to face 10 years in jail for shooting fireworks at Lamborghini from helicopter

Social media influencer Alex Choi faces legal trouble after directing a stunt video involving fireworks shot at a Lamborghini from a helicopter. If convicted, he could serve up to 10 years in prison for the unauthorized stunt.

First Published01:47 PM IST
Screenshot of the YouTube video shared by YouTuber Alex Choi
Screenshot of the YouTube video shared by YouTuber Alex Choi

Recording a stunt video for YouTube landed social media influencer Alex Choi in jail in the USA. The video, recorded by the YouTuber, showed two women shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini from a helicopter. After the video was shared on YouTuber, the San Fernando Valley resident, originally known as Suk Min Choi, faced a criminal complaint that he allegedly directed the entire stunt which also included carrying explosive items on helicopter.

Choi directed the entire video in which the aircraft could be seen flying near the ground without filming permits, reported Variety citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central District of California statement.

What will happen if Choi is convicted in the case?

If Choi is convicted in the case, then he may face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. The video is expected to have been recorded on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, reported Variety citing the US attorney's office.

Watch the Lamborghini firework stunt video

The influencer had posted the video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” on July 4, 2023 on YouTube. However, the video has now been deleted from all the social media platforms. News website Daily Mail shared the video on Instagram while giving update in the case.

Who is Alex Choi, the YouTube influencer who shot fireworks at Lamborghini?

Alex Choi enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. He has over a million followers on Instagram, Choi claims of presenting his audience with ‘the greatest car shenanigans’. He keeps sharing videos of car stunts. One of the videos he shared on Instagram was of him accelerating his Lamborghini through a gas station car wash.

 

