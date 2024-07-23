Viral Video: Influencer cleans grave at night, draws flack from netizens: ‘craziest thing is…’

An old viral video of a TikTok influencer cleaning an abandoned grave for “free” at night has resurfaced on the internet and has garnered huge criticism from netizens. The video shows the influencer, known as ‘Clean Girl,’ cleaning a stranger's grave at night.

Cleaner Girl was cleaning the grave because she believed that “everyone deserves a beautiful resting place.” The video, which was shot around two years ago, was shared by the social media account “Hall of Fame.”

So far, the video has been watched by over 30 million users and liked by 87,000 people. The viral video garnered several comments, with many users criticising the influencer for cleaning a grave without seeking permission from the deceased person's family member.

he video began with the girl sharing her intent of cleaning the grave for free at night. Later, she cleaned the mud and dirt around the gravestone with the help of a shovel. Surprisingly, she also used a bubble-gum pink spray cleaner and sponge to clean the gravestone. While cleaning the grave, she shared her curiosity about the deceased person.

As she got to know the name of the deceased person after cleaning the gravestone, she said, “Her name is Bienvenida. Wow - her name means ‘welcome’ in Espanol. She died on July 23, 1980. Her star sign was Aries. My best friend was an Aries. I wonder what Bienvenida’s life was like?”

Did y'all see that too or am I buggin? 💀 pic.twitter.com/766mtxfxoO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 21, 2024

Several other social media users applauded the video and called it “satisfying.” A large section of the users drew attention to the sudden movement of the shovel in the background of the video.

“HOW DO PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLE DOING THINGS LIKE THIS,” commented a user on the post.

“Why the shovel is moving by itself,” wrote another user.

“The craziest thing is she didn’t use glove”

“There's just something appalling about a pretty woman cleaning things.”

“This was oddly satisfying. May her memory be eternal”