Viral Video: Influencer couple blames ChatGPT for ruining their vacation

A Spanish influencer couple has gone viral after blaming ChatGPT for derailing their much-anticipated holiday to Puerto Rico.

In a TikTok video, content creator Mery Caldass broke down in tears at the airport, explaining that she had used the AI chatbot to check if a visa was required for their trip. While Spanish citizens don’t need a visa to travel to Puerto Rico, travellers are required to have an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation). Caldass said she only realised this after it was too late.

Her boyfriend, Alejandro Cid, was seen consoling her during the ordeal. In a lighter moment, Caldass even joked that ChatGPT had “taken revenge” on her because she often mocked the AI tool.

The clip, widely shared on social media, sparked divided reactions. While some criticised the couple for not verifying the information through official government websites, others argued that the chatbot might have been asked the wrong question.

A user wrote, “Actually, many people especially Europeans think they are smart and go for all easy methods. And then blame Chat GPT for it. AI can be used for many purpose but not to be used instead of Google.”

Another user wrote, “If you are going to take a transoceanic trip and you put all your advice in ChatGPT, little has happened to you.”

Despite the setback, the duo eventually made it to Puerto Rico to attend a Bad Bunny concert, which was the highlight of their trip, the New York Post reported.

This incident adds to a growing list of controversial stories linked to AI chatbots. In recent months, ChatGPT has been flagged for giving misleading advice, including one case where a 60-year-old man reportedly ended up in hospital after following its suggestions. The tool has also faced criticism for allegedly encouraging teenagers to experiment with alcohol and drugs, and for advising women to settle for lower salaries during job negotiations.