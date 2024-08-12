Viral video of open dog meat shop in China stuns Internet; netizens react

  • Internet reacts to the viral video of open dog meat shop in China.

Published12 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
A screengrab from the viral video.
A screengrab from the viral video.

A video is gaining traction on social media showing an Indian woman visiting a part of China where dog meat is sold openly.

On social media platforms, the footage was shared on Instagram by the account @wanderingwithpaint, managed by influencer Garima Bakshi, where dog meat is openly sold on the streets and is a local favourite.

 

“Dog Meat is a common food in Southern Part of China in many cultures. 🇨🇳 🐶 You can find same thing in many other countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India etc,” she captioned.

Garima then discusses dog meat consumption further with Vicky, revealing that while not everyone prefers it, about 20 to 30 percent of the local population does. She notes that attitudes are changing, with many people now choosing not to eat dog meat. Garima also interacts with an elderly Chinese woman, who simply responds “Delicious” in Mandarin when asked about her opinion on the meat. 

By the time of writing this piece, the post has garnered over 5000 likes.

Replying to the post, a netizen said, "Mere man ko bhaya, maine kutta kat khaya."

Others wrote, "Their stomach, their culture, their choice.” Another one wrote, "China is not for beginners."

