Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral video of open dog meat shop in China stuns Internet; netizens react

Viral video of open dog meat shop in China stuns Internet; netizens react

Livemint

  • Internet reacts to the viral video of open dog meat shop in China.

A screengrab from the viral video.

A video is gaining traction on social media showing an Indian woman visiting a part of China where dog meat is sold openly.

On social media platforms, the footage was shared on Instagram by the account @wanderingwithpaint, managed by influencer Garima Bakshi, where dog meat is openly sold on the streets and is a local favourite.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

“Dog Meat is a common food in Southern Part of China in many cultures. 🇨🇳 🐶 You can find same thing in many other countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India etc," she captioned.

Garima then discusses dog meat consumption further with Vicky, revealing that while not everyone prefers it, about 20 to 30 percent of the local population does. She notes that attitudes are changing, with many people now choosing not to eat dog meat. Garima also interacts with an elderly Chinese woman, who simply responds “Delicious" in Mandarin when asked about her opinion on the meat.

Also Read: HR manager terminated for not letting boss deduct 7-day pay for Raksha Bandhan leave. All you need to know

By the time of writing this piece, the post has garnered over 5000 likes.

Replying to the post, a netizen said, "Mere man ko bhaya, maine kutta kat khaya."

Others wrote, "Their stomach, their culture, their choice." Another one wrote, "China is not for beginners."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.