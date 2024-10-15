Viral Video: Instagram influencer drinks buffalo urine directly from the animal, rubs dung on face in social media post

Instagram influencer Puneet Superstar continues to shock followers with bizarre stunts, including drinking buffalo urine and rubbing dung on himself. His antics challenge fellow influencer Purav Jha, known for mocking trends, to replicate his outrageous content.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Viral Video: Instagram influencer drinks buffalo urine from the animal, rubs dung on face; check social media post
Viral Video: Instagram influencer drinks buffalo urine from the animal, rubs dung on face; check social media post(Screengrabs from Instagram/puneetsuper_starrrr)

Instagram influencer Prakash Kumar, better known on social media as Puneet Superstar, regularly pushes boundaries to grab eyeballs. This time, he has probably broken all his previous records of bizarre stunts.

The influencer, whose handle is puneetsuper_starrrr, drinks buffalo urine directly from the animal in one video. In another video, he rubs dung on his face and body. Both videos have been shot at the same location.

Also Read | Comedian Samay Raina gets trolled after posting photo with Zakir Khan

The social media influencer is known by his fans for creating content that “nobody can copy”. This seems to be the next step in that direction. Many of his followers tagged another Instagram influencer, Purav Jha, and asked him to copy this.

Jha is known for creating Instagram Reels to mock popular pop culture figure and their most recent antics. He has a history of making Puneet Superstar furious due to one of his videos. When Purav created a spoof of Manish Jain of JJ Communications, Puneet Superstar was really angry.

Also Read | Are social media influencers equipped to dodge cyber attacks?

In the video, Purav presented a mock representation of what Jain does in his videos. Jain, another social media influencer, is known for gifting his followers Apple iPhones and other expensive gifts.

Apparently, Jain himself was not upset with Purav’s video as he commented, “Very Nice Purav Bhai…aapko JJ Communication ki taraf se iPhone 16 Pro Max Gifts.”

Puneet Superstar vs Purav Jha

Puneet was infuriated by the September 10 video on JJ. In one video, he blasts Jha, saying that Jain spends much more on gifting his poor followers than Purav earns.

Also Read | Viral Video: Natasha Stankovi, Elvish Yadav’s IG reel breaks the internet

Numerous fans of Puneet Superstar challenge Purav Jha to copy his content. Once Jha remarked on this demand, wondering where the “content” was to copy. In a video, Puneet was seen sending 1,100 to one of his fans to feed his sick dog.

The social media influencers have massive Instagram followings. Purav Jha has 4.9 million followers while Puneet Superstar has 6.4 million.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
      Popular in News

