Social media influencer Kaja Sonik Zon has shared a montage video of her pet dog, who passed away recently. In the video, she uses Ed Sheeran’s popular song, Photograph, which starts with the line: “Loving can hurt sometimes”. The English singer reportedly wrote the song about his long-distance relationship with Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt.

“You are the greatest treasure I have ever lost, and heaven is truly fortunate to have you. In your honor, I’m sharing a mix of videos with Macho that brought you so much joy,” the Instagram influencer wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the dog gets curious on various occasions as Kaja Sonik Zon does a skin routine or does make-up. In various clips, the influencer then applies the same treatment to the dog. The pet is with face musks, lipsticks and hairdos.

The video, pinned to her profile, has gained over 40 million views in just one day. Social media users have posted heartfelt comments on the video. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Social media melts “God gave shortest life to the truest mate,” wrote one user.

“In one of our ways, it’s said that your dog waits for you in your afterlife and is the first thing you see at the River…when you meet again, they lead you to where we your heaven may be. He’s with you always and will wait for you patiently,” another social media user wrote.

“I am crying my eyes out. I can't stop. I'm so sorry you lost your best friend. My Rottie turns 3 tomorrow and I'm so sad at how fast time is going by. I pray your find comfort in the memories,” came from another.