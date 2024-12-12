In the age of social media, the pursuit of visually stunning Instagram reels has become a global trend. However, the drive to create “picture-perfect” content often leads creators to take unnecessary risks. Many go to extremes, from standing on dangerous cliff edges to performing hazardous stunts, all for the sake of views, likes, and followers.

This growing obsession not only jeopardizes the safety of creators but also encourages risky behavior among their audiences, highlighting the need for a more responsible approach to content creation and online influence.

A recent video going viral online shows a woman from China being dragged out of a moving train as she tried to record a selfie video during her trip to Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Quirky wedding card goes viral for using cliches as candid commentary

In the viral video, the woman is seen gripping the train's railing and leaning out of the open door of a moving train. Suddenly, a tree branch strikes her, pulling her away from the train. The person recording the video can be heard reacting to it with a loud scream, visibly alarmed by the unexpected incident.

According to a Dailystar report, the train halted at the next station, and several passengers returned to the accident site to assist the woman. Luckily, she escaped serious injury as she landed on a patch of bushes after being pulled from the moving train.

The video of the chilling moment was shared on Instagram with caption: “It’s reported the train was halted at the next stop, and passengers went back to help her. The woman was not seriously injured.”

Check the video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users flooded the comment section criticising the woman for risking her safety in pursuit of recording Instagram Reels. Several users also expressed anger at her reckless behavior, sparking heated debates about the dangers of content creation on social media and the lengths some individuals go to for online fame.

“She might have seen people on Indian railway reels to replicate,” a user said.

“Still lucky that it was only a bush,” another user said.