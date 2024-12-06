Royal Challengers Bengaluru is among the handful of teams that have never won the Indian Premier League since 2008. Despite this, RCB fans never shy away from extending their support for the team, even abroad. Recently, an RCB fan raised the popular ‘ee sala cup namde’ slogan during comedian Max Amini's show.

Interestingly, the Iranian American comedian didn't hesitate to reciprocate the sentiment of the RCB fan and chanted r ‘ee sala cup namde’ slogan from stage two to three times.

Max Amini chanted the slogan from stage after taking a couple of seconds to learn its pronunciation from the RCB fan seated in front of him.

Iranian-American comedian chants RCB slogan | Watch The exact location and time of the video couldn't be be tracked. However, the video of incident has gone viral on the internet. The video clip of Max Amini's show was shared by a social media account ‘Karnataka Weather’ on X.

The video has received nearly 26,900 views and hundreds of like. Several social media users expressed their happiness over the video. many expressed their grief over how RCB never managed to win any IPL tournament so far.

“When did this happen? I guess before 'RCB in....' drama[sic] ,” commented a user on the post.

“Wow! Such brand value without a trophy! [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“This is all what we can do. We can never lift the IPL cup ever, [sic]”

Intrigued by Max Amini's gesture, another user asked, “Did it happen in Bangalore? [sic]”

This is not the first time when Max Amini has won the hearts of Indians with his thoughtful yet hilarious responses. The comedian's previous interaction with an Indian-origin woman during one of his shows went viral a few months ago.