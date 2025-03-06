Viral video: IRCTC staffer caught dumping garbage from moving train; netizens say, ‘pan India problem’ | Watch

A viral video of an IRCTC staffer discarding garbage from a moving train 04115 from Subedarganj to Mumbai surfaced on social media with the caption “pan India problem.” The video shows the staffer tossing trash onto the tracks while onlookers plead with him to stop. Ignoring their pleas, he justifies his actions by claiming there is no other place to dispose of the waste.

After the video went viral, Indian Railways took notice and asked for the train's PNR details to take appropriate action.

The video begins with a man remarking, “Look at this man casually dumping trash onto the tracks," as it shows the railway staffer opening the train door and tossing disposable plates onto the tracks. The staffer then walks back, grabs more waste, and repeats the action.

When a passenger asks, “Then why even place a dustbin here?” the staffer remains silent, continuing to remove garbage from the bin and throw it onto the tracks as if it were part of his routine.

After emptying the dustbin onto the tracks, the staffer casually shrugs and responds, “It was full. Where else should we empty it?”

Indian Railways react

"We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.), Train No., Date of incidence and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," replied RailwaySeva.

Netizens react A netizen said, "As we suspect, at best what you can probably do is "throw the trash 🗑️ out of the" railway, but we would really like to know what preventive measures you have taken to manage the garbages, trash better!"

“This is our culture. That's why, whether it’s a rich colony or a poor colony, you will find it dirty. It has nothing to do with education, money, or anything else—it’s our culture. A millionaire MLA eats gutkha and spits in the assembly, just like a roadside vendor eats gutkha and spits at the railway station. Even areas within 1 km of big temples are dirty. Why? Because it’s our culture. Otherwise, throwing garbage in a dustbin doesn’t require money, education, or anything else,” another user noted.

How do foreign countries manage train waste sustainably? In countries like Japan, Germany, and the UK, modern trains are equipped with vacuum toilets that store waste in sealed tanks.

Europe: In countries like Sweden and the Netherlands, trains have separate bins for different types of waste, such as recyclables, organic waste, and general trash. Passengers are encouraged to sort their waste, making recycling on trains more efficient.

Switzerland and Denmark, have implemented eco-friendly train systems that focus on reducing waste. Some trains use biodegradable or compostable materials for onboard services.

In most developed countries, disposing of waste on the tracks is prohibited, as this can cause environmental pollution and damage to the infrastructure. Instead, trains have proper waste containment systems to ensure that waste is managed responsibly until it reaches a disposal facility.