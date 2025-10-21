Viral video: Irish man speaks to Marathi girlfriend’s mother in Hindi on Diwali; social media melts, ‘We love you’

A video of an Irish man speaking in Hindi to thank his girlfriend’s mother for a gift on Diwali 2025 has gone viral. The video was shared on Instagram by his girlfriend, Sanskruti. The caption says, “Some moments don’t need translation.”

Advertisement

The video was shared on an Instagram account run by Sanskruti and her Irish boyfriend, Darren. In the clip, Darren speaks to the Indian mother over the phone, “Hello, kaise hain aap? Aapka parcel mila, shukriya. Very sundar.”

Darren thanks her for sending traditional sweets like anarsa and laddoo.

“OK, beta,” the Indian mother replies.

“So jao now (Go to sleep now),” Darren says before bidding her good night.

Advertisement

Social media users were moved by his thoughtful gesture.

“I found his words sweet and respectful,” one user wrote.

“This is the cutest video I’ve watched today,” commented another.

“He is so warm and cordial,” came from another.

Instagram users called him “cute”, “sweet” and “pookie”.

“We love you… From India,” posted another user.

Another user exclaimed, “This is so nice. What a lovely boyfriend/partner Darren is to you, Sanskruti!”

“God bless you both,” another user wished.

“This is so adorable,” posted another.

Sanskruti and her Irish boyfriend, Darren

Advertisement

Dr Aditi Doyle, another Indian apparently married to a foreigner, explained how she envisioned Sanskruti’s future.

“Just to give you a glimpse into how your relationship might be 10-15 years from now, my hubby calls my mom and says, ‘Mummy, besan laadu aani sheera khoop mast’ (Marathi for The besan laddoo and sheera were very tasty),” Dr Aditi wrote.

“Then, they chat about everything from kandil and rangoli to food and temple visits. Inter-racial relationships are very special because it is a constant adventure for both families. Happy Diwali! Wish you many more Diwalis!” she added.

Sanskruti and Darren Not many details are available for Sanskruti and her Irish boyfriend, Darren. However, on Instagram, they often share glimpses of their life. The Instagram bio says they are based in Paris, France.

Advertisement

In one of the videos, Sanskruti shows her Marathi grandmother performing a ‘nazar’ ritual for her boyfriend.

Sanskruti earlier shared that, hours after judging her for watching Bigg Boss, Darren started watching the reality show himself.

“Situation officially out of control, he’s joined the Bigg Boss cult,” she wrote while sharing a video of Darren watching Bigg Boss 19 on mobile.

Advertisement

Users posted hilarious comments at that time as well.

“Colonisers being colonised, mission successful,” quipped one user.

“He is being acomplete desi guy now,” joked another.

One of the videos shows Darren using Hindi cuss words.

They also shared a video of the couple dancing to the Bollywood song, Chunari Chunari. The song is from the 1999 Bollywood comedy film Biwi No. 1, starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The track, often played at parties, is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram.

Advertisement

The Indian-Irish couple started the Instagram account not too long ago. Their first post came in late August. A monochrome video showed them enjoying food together.

“Every Bunny deserves their Naina,” Sanskruti wrote while referring to the lead pair of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the Bollywood film, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone played the romantic duo.