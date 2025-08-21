Viral video: Japanese lady dons saree, serves Indian food in Japan; social media reacts, Glimpse of home in that plate

A video of a Japanese couple who run an Indian restaurant in Fukuoka, Japan, has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers emotional and full of pride. The restaurant, called ‘Indian Spice Factory’, is located in Kasuga and is run by Nakayama-san and Sachiko-san. The duo, who share a deep love for India, have recreated an authentic Indian experience thousands of miles from the subcontinent.

A Slice of India in Japan What has caught the attention of many is that Sachiko wears a saree while serving food, and the interiors of the restaurant are decorated with Indian artefacts and musical instruments, creating a distinctly desi atmosphere.

Travel influencer Sonam, who shared the video, wrote: “The love they had for India and Indian culture was unmatched. The whole experience was so touching, and my heart was filled with love. It was truly an honour to meet Sachiko-san and Nakayama-san!”

The restaurant serves a wide range of Indian dishes, from phirni, a traditional dessert, to Bengali and South Indian meals. Food is presented in clay utensils, and meals are plated on banana leaves in keeping with Indian custom. A jar of murukku, a popular South Indian snack, added to the authenticity that impressed Sonam.

Love for Indian Food Explaining why Bengali dishes were on the menu, Nakayama-san revealed: “I lived in Kolkata managing a Japanese restaurant. I've also worked in Delhi and Chennai.”

The video highlights the couple’s dedication to preserving Indian traditions abroad and their passion for promoting Indian food culture.

Reactions Online The video has triggered an emotional response across social media. Many users praised the couple for their respect towards Indian culture and their attention to detail.

One user wrote: “When we as Indians are thriving with Japanese cuisine restaurants, it’s not surprising, but beautiful, to see a Japanese couple thriving with authentic Indian cuisine.”

Another commented: “Thank you for this… so overwhelming. Love from Bengal!”