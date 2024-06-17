Viral Video: Joe Biden caught off-guard as Barack Obama rescues US president in ‘humiliating’ on-camera moment

US President Joe Biden appeared disoriented on stage and needed help from Barack Obama to leave a fundraiser in Los Angeles, sparking social media comments on his mental fitness.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(Mandel NGAN / AFP)

US President Joe Biden ‘froze’ on stage and apparently needed Barack Obama’s help to leave the stage at a fundraiser in Los Angeles. When the crowd stood for applause, Biden kept staring at them for a while. Obama then took his wrist and led him offstage with a smile.

This happened after Biden and Obama participated in a 45-minute interview with Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater.

Social media users started commenting on the incident. One of the first was British broadcaster Piers Morgan. “So embarrassing. The Democrats can’t let this go on, surely?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the clip.

“No offense... But I'll never understand why old folks, and I mean rich old men and women just can't leave politics alone and simply go on about their lives and enjoy EVERY bit of it until the last day. Too rich to be embarrassing oneself on national tv like this..” wrote another user.

“It shouldn’t be a partisan position to acknowledge that Joe Biden is not mentally fit for office,” posted another user.

“Why does it look like Biden is some old statesman that Obama is wheeling out to wave his hand and smile at the audience? This cannot possibly be the leader of the free world,” came from another.

“If he was your father would you send him to the local shops with a shopping list and expect him to get home? It's cruel. They are humiliating him allowing this to carry on,” wrote one user.

There are other users who defended the US president and blamed it on fatigue.

“Call me when you’ve flown to Italy for a several day high intensity conference, flow. 16 hours back to west coat US for an event,” posted one user.

Not the first time for Joe Biden

This is not the first time the US president has been caught off-guard. Biden has appeared confused about his location several times on camera.

At the G7 summit in Italy during a parachute exhibition. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni helped him by gently leading him back for a group photo with other world leaders.

