‘Visa na milega dobara’? Spain's La Tomatina festival gets an Indian twist; netizens react – Viral Video

It has been over a decade that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made Spain’s La Tomatina look less like a festival and more like a Bollywood daydream with sunny skies, splattered tomatoes, and carefree laughter. Now, that reel fantasy has become real, but with an unmistakable Indian twist.

A viral video shared by Brut shows a group of Indians at Spain's iconic Tomatina festival turning the fiesta into a full-blown Bollywood concert. Drenched in red pulp, they break into Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Jumma Chumma, belting out the track in perfect chorus as the crowd around them cheers on.

The crowd sang its heart out, with everyone else around having fun. But, netizens were not happy. Comments section of the now viral video has turned into a hotbed with many social media users calling the incident 'embarrassing,' and ‘irresponsible.’

‘Visa na milega dobara’ Reacting to the crowds joyous song, one netizen commented, “stop embarrassing us.”

Another user commented, “visa na milega dobara,” meaning visas will not be granted again – a direct wordplay on the movie's title ‘Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’.

“Looks like more Indians than the natives themselves. Why don’t people enjoy something that they went there for! If people from other countries dress and dance to their own culture or language than respecting our traditions will we tolerate!! Wearing shorts in Garba celebration and putting their own music and dancing… will we?? They always respect our culture but we have to take our entire baggage wherever we go,” wrote a third person.

Meanwhile, multiple social media users stated that the group was just having fun.

“Fun and music have no language.. This is just good happy vibes...” commented one Instagram user.